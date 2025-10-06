Caught on camera in Leeds: 24 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes reported

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 03:45 BST

Police need the public’s help in identifying these people.

Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds. Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 24 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/09/2025 Ref: LD0357

1. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 23/09/2025 Ref: LD0357 | West Yorkshire Police

Offence Date: 16/09/2025 Ref: LD0358

2. Commercial burglary

Offence Date: 16/09/2025 Ref: LD0358 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/09/2025 Ref: LD0359

3. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/09/2025 Ref: LD0359 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/09/2025 Ref: LD0360

4. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 27/09/2025 Ref: LD0360 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 26/09/2025 Ref: LD0361

5. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 26/09/2025 Ref: LD0361 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 12/08/2025 Ref: LD0362

6. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 12/08/2025 Ref: LD0362 | West Yorkshire Police

