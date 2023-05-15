Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 23 pictures of people who West Yorkshire Police want to speak to

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th May 2023, 04:45 BST

In the last week (May 7 to May 14) West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV images of people wanted for crimes in Leeds, including burglaries, thefts and frauds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

This gallery features pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over a variety of crimes

1. Caught on camera

This gallery features pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over a variety of crimes Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD4995 refers to a case of making off without payment on April 5 in Leeds.

2. Making off without payment

Image LD4995 refers to a case of making off without payment on April 5 in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD4993 refers to a burglary in Leeds on April 11.

3. Burlgary

Image LD4993 refers to a burglary in Leeds on April 11. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD4991 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on May 7

4. Theft from shop

Image LD4991 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on May 7 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

