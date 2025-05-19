Caught on camera in Leeds: 23 photos of people wanted by police for thefts, burglaries and serious offences

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th May 2025

Police in Leeds have issued 23 pictures in the last week of people they want to speak to regarding reported crimes in the city.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 23 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9916 refers to a serious offence in south Leeds

1. Serious offence

Photo LD9916 refers to a serious offence in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9917 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9917 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9918 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9918 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9919 refers to a burglary in west Leeds

4. Burglary

Photo LD9919 refers to a burglary in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9920 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9920 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9921 refers to a serious offence in west Leeds.

6. Serious offence

Photo LD9921 refers to a serious offence in west Leeds. | WYP

