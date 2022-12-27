News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Caught on camera in Leeds: 23 people police need to speak to urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.
Hide Ad
Image LD3672 refers to a theft from shop on December 21.
Image LD3671 refers to a theft from shop on December 21.
Image LD3642 refers to a theft from shop on December 1.
Image LD3670 refers to an assault on November 14.
Hide Ad
Image LD3668 refers to a theft non specific on November 13.
Image LD3669 refers to a theft from shop on December 21.
Hide Ad
Image LD3667 refers to a theft from shop on December 8.
Image LD3665 refers to an assault on December 12.
Hide Ad
Image LD3660 refers to a burglary on November 25.
Image LD3663 refers to a burglary on December 13.
Hide Ad
Image LD3664 refers to an assault on December 12.
Image LD3662 refers to a theft from shop on December 20.
Hide Ad
Image LD3661 refers to a theft from person on December 19.
Image LD3659 refers to a public order on December 20.
Hide Ad
Image LD3658 refers to a theft from shop on December 18.
Image LD3657 refers to a theft from shop on December 18.
Hide Ad
Image LD3656 refers to a theft from shop on December 18.
Image LD3655 refers to a theft from shop on December 18.
Hide Ad
Image LD3654 refers to an assault on December 19.
Image LD3653 refers to deception/fraud on December 8.
Hide Ad
Image LD3652 refers to criminal damage on December 17.
Image LD3651 refers to criminal damage on December 17.
Hide Ad
Image LD3649 refers to a theft of pedal cycle on December 8.