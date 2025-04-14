Caught on camera in Leeds: 22 photos shared by West Yorkshire Police of people wanted for thefts, assaults and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

A total of 22 pictures have been posted by West Yorkshire Police of people they want to speak to in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9797 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9797 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9798 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9798 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9799 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9799 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9800 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9800 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9801 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9801 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9802 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9802 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

