Caught on camera in Leeds: 22 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes reported

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 04:52 BST

Police have issued 22 photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 26 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Photo LD9491 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft

Photo LD9491 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9492 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Photo LD9492 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9493 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft

Photo LD9493 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9494 refers to an assault in north west Leeds

4. Assault

Photo LD9494 refers to an assault in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9495 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD9495 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9496 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD9496 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

