They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 26 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

1 . Theft Photo LD9491 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD9492 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD9493 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Assault Photo LD9494 refers to an assault in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD9495 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales