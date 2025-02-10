Caught on camera in Leeds: 22 images shared by West Yorkshire Police this week of people they need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 22 photos this week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 25 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week..

Photo LD9550 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9550 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9551 refers to an incidents of criminal damage in north east Leeds

2. Criminal damage

Photo LD9551 refers to an incidents of criminal damage in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9552 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

3. Burglary

Photo LD9552 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9553 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9553 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9554 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds

5. Criminal damage

Photo LD9554 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9555 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9555 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

