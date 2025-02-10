They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 25 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week..

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD9550 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Criminal damage Photo LD9551 refers to an incidents of criminal damage in north east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Burglary Photo LD9552 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9553 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Criminal damage Photo LD9554 refers to an incident of criminal damage in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales