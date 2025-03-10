They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Burglary Photo LD9644 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD9645 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD9646 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD9647 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Burglary Photo LD9648 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales