Caught on camera in Leeds: 21 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police this week of people they want to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police have issued 21 photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9644 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

1. Burglary

Photo LD9644 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9645 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9645 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9646 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9646 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9647 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD9647 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9648 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre

5. Burglary

Photo LD9648 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9649 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9649 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

