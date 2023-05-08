Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 21 people West Yorkshire Police want to speak with

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Nick Frame
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

1. 1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police. Photo: WYP

Image LD4914 refers to a shop theft from May 2.

2. 2. Theft from shop

Image LD4914 refers to a shop theft from May 2. Photo: WYP

Image LD4915 refers to a shop theft from May 2.

3. 3. Theft from shop

Image LD4915 refers to a shop theft from May 2. Photo: WYP

Image LD4916 refers to an assault on April 29.

4. 4. Assault

Image LD4916 refers to an assault on April 29. Photo: WYP

