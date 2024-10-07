Caught on camera in Leeds: 18 pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crime in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 18 photos this last week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8912 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD8912 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo LD8913 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Photo LD8913 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8914 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle

3. Theft from motor vehicle

Photo LD8914 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle | WYP

Photo LD8915 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre

4. Public order

Photo LD8915 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8916 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD8916 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD8917 refers to a theft

6. Theft

Photo LD8917 refers to a theft | WYP

