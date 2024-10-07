They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft Photo LD8912 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD8913 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from motor vehicle Photo LD8914 refers to a theft from a motor vehicle | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Public order Photo LD8915 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD8916 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales