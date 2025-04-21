They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD9819 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD9820 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD9821 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9822 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Serious offence Photo LD9823 refers to a serious offence in south Leeds | WYP Photo Sales