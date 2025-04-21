Caught on camera in Leeds: 18 photos published this week by West Yorkshire Police of people wanted for crimes

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features 18 photos published by West Yorkshire Police this week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 21 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9819 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre.

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9819 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD9820 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds.

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9820 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds. | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD9821 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre.

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9821 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD9822 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9822 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD9823 refers to a serious offence in south Leeds

5. Serious offence

Photo LD9823 refers to a serious offence in south Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD9824 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds.

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9824 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds. | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice