Caught on camera in Leeds: 16 CCTV images of people wanted for crimes reported to West Yorkshire Police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police has published 16 photos of people it wants to speak to for crimes reported in Leeds over the last week.

Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation by West Yorkshire Police. Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

If you recognise anyone featured in the pictures you are advised to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0209

1. Theft from vehicle

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0209 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/07/2025 Ref: LD0210

2. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/07/2025 Ref: LD0210 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 04/08/2025 Ref: LD0211

3. Burglary

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 04/08/2025 Ref: LD0211 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0212

4. Criminal damage

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0212 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 07/08/2025 Ref: LD0213

5. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 07/08/2025 Ref: LD0213 | West Yorkshire Police

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 19/08/2025 Ref: LD0214

6. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 19/08/2025 Ref: LD0214 | West Yorkshire Police

