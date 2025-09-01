Everyone featured in the below gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation by West Yorkshire Police . Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

If you recognise anyone featured in the pictures you are advised to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website .

1 . Theft from vehicle Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0209

2 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/07/2025 Ref: LD0210

3 . Burglary Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 04/08/2025 Ref: LD0211

4 . Criminal damage Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 21/08/2025 Ref: LD0212

5 . Theft from shop Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 07/08/2025 Ref: LD0213