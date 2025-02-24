Caught on camera in Leeds: 15 photos issued of people West Yorkshire Police want to speak to about reported crimes

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

15 photos have been issued by this week of people wanted for crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 15 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9599 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

1. Theft from shop

Photo LD9599 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9600 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9600 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9601 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9601 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9602 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9602 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9603 refers to a serious offence in Leeds city centre on February 16

5. Serious offence

Photo LD9603 refers to a serious offence in Leeds city centre on February 16 | WYP

Photo LD9604 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9604 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds | WYP

