Caught on camera in Leeds: 15 CCTV images of people West Yorkshire Police urgently want to find

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people wanted for crimes reported in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Caught on camera in Leeds

Photo LD5973 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on August 29

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5973 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on August 29 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5974 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on June 23

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5974 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on June 23 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5975 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on September 6

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5975 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on September 6 Photo: WYP

