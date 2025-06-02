Caught on camera in Leeds: 13 CCTV photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes reported

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Police in Leeds have issued 13 CCTV images in the last week of people wanted for crimes in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 23 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

Photo LD9964 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre.

1. Public order

Photo LD9964 refers to a public order offence in Leeds city centre. | WYP

Photo LD9965 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9965 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9966 refers to the possession of a dangerous dog in east Leeds.

3. Possession of a dangerous dog

Photo LD9966 refers to the possession of a dangerous dog in east Leeds. | WYP

Photo LD9967 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD9967 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9968 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre.

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9968 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | WYP

