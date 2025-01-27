Caught on camera in Leeds: 12 pictures issued by West Yorkshire Police this week of people they need to speak to

Published 27th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 12 photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 12 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week..

Photo LD9513 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft

Theft

Photo LD9514 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Theft

Photo LD9515 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

3. Theft

Theft

Photo LD9516 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

4. Theft

Theft

Photo LD9517 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

5. Theft

Theft

Photo LD9518 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

6. Theft

Theft

