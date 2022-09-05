News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caught on camera in Leeds: 11 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:45 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:07 pm

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of these people?

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Theft non specific

Image LD2789 refers to a theft non specific on August 25.

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales

3. Theft from shop

Image LD2790 refers to a theft from shop on August 25.

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales

4. Make off without payment

Image LD2791 refers to a make off without payment on August 26.

Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3