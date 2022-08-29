News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 11 people police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Theft From Shop

Image LD2766 refers to a theft from shop on August 23.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. Theft

Image LD2764 refers to a theft on August 23.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

3. Theft

Image LD2762 refers to a theft on August 18.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

4. Public Order

Image LD2752 refers to a public order on August 16.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

