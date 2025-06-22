Caught on camera in Leeds: 10 people West Yorkshire Police want to speak to over thefts, assaults and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features the faces of 10 people wanted by police for a range of crimes reported in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the latest news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 13/06/2025 Ref: LD0007

1. Theft of Vehicle

Area: Leeds West Offence Date: 13/06/2025 Ref: LD0007 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 12/06/2025 Ref: LD0008

2. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 12/06/2025 Ref: LD0008 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/05/2025 Ref: LD0009

3. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 15/05/2025 Ref: LD0009 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 12/06/2025 Ref: LD0010

4. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 12/06/2025 Ref: LD0010 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 09/06/2025 Ref: LD0011

5. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 09/06/2025 Ref: LD0011 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 08/06/2025 Ref: LD0012

6. Theft from shop

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 08/06/2025 Ref: LD0012 | West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice