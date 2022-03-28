Caught on camera in Leeds: 10 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Image LD1410 refers to a burglary on March 23.

Image LD1408 refers to a theft from shop on March 19.

Image LD1407 refers to a theft from shop on March 17.

Image LD1406 refers to a theft from shop on March 20.

Image LD1405 refers to a theft from shop on March 20.

Image LD1404 refers to a theft from shop on March 21.

Image LD1403 refers to a theft from shop on March 21.

Image LD1399 refers to a theft of bike on March 17.

Image LD1398 refers to a theft from shop on November 1, 2021.