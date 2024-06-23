Caught on camera in Leeds: 61 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes in the city

Published 24th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features over 60 people wanted by police for a range of crimes committed in Leeds.

The people featured are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 61 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8231 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft

Photo LD8231 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYPPhoto: WYP

Photo LD8233 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft

Photo LD8233 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYPPhoto: WYP

Photo LD8234 refers to a theft in south Leeds

3. Theft

Photo LD8234 refers to a theft in south Leeds | WYPPhoto: WYP

Photo LD8235 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

4. Theft

Photo LD8235 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYPPhoto: WYP

Photo LD8238 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

5. Assault

Photo LD8238 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYPPhoto: WYP

Photo LD8240 refers to a theft in west Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD8240 refers to a theft in west Leeds | WYPPhoto: WYP

