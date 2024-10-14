Caught on camera: 58 photos of people in Leeds wanted by West Yorkshire Police for assaults, burglaries and thefts

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

58 photos of people wanted by police in Leeds are featured in this week’s bumper edition of Caught on Camera.

The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8930 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD8930 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo LD8932 refers to a reported theft of a pedal cycle

2. Theft of pedal cycle

Photo LD8932 refers to a reported theft of a pedal cycle | WYP

Photo LD8933 refers to a burglary

3. Burglary

Photo LD8933 refers to a burglary | WYP

Photo LD8934 refers to an assault

4. Assault

Photo LD8934 refers to an assault | WYP

Photo LD8935 refers to a public order offence

5. Public order

Photo LD8935 refers to a public order offence | WYP

Photo LD8936 refers to a public order offence

6. Public order

Photo LD8936 refers to a public order offence | WYP

