The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.
It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.
Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.