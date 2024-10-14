The people featured are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft Photo LD8930 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

2 . Theft of pedal cycle Photo LD8932 refers to a reported theft of a pedal cycle | WYP

3 . Burglary Photo LD8933 refers to a burglary | WYP

4 . Assault Photo LD8934 refers to an assault | WYP

5 . Public order Photo LD8935 refers to a public order offence | WYP