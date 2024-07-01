The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft From Shop Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 25/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8382. Area: Leeds | WYPPhoto: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft from Vehicle Crime Type: Theft from Vehicle. Offence Date: 09/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8383. Area: Leeds. | WYPPhoto: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft From Shop Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8380. Area: Leeds South. | WYPPhoto: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft From Shop Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8381. Area: Leeds South. | WYPPhoto: WYP Photo Sales