Caught on camera in Leeds: 45 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The following gallery features 45 photos of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 25/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8382. Area: Leeds

1. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft from Vehicle. Offence Date: 09/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8383. Area: Leeds.

2. Theft from Vehicle

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8380. Area: Leeds South.

3. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Offence Date: 18/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8381. Area: Leeds South.

4. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft. Offence Date: 13/06/2024. Photo reference: LD8378. Area: Leeds North East.

5. Theft

Crime Type: Criminal Damage. Offence Date: 12/04/2024. Photo reference: LD8379. Area: Leeds North West.

6. Criminal Damage

