Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

2 . Theft from shop Photo LD7663 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on March 27 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD7664 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds on April 3 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Burglary Photo LD7665 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre on April 1 Photo: WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD7666 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds on March 25 Photo: WYP Photo Sales