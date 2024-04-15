44 CCTV images of people caught on camera in Leeds and wanted by West Yorkshire Police

The following gallery features 44 pictures of people wanted by police.

By Charles Gray
Published 15th Apr 2024, 06:07 BST

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

The people in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7663 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on March 27

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD7663 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds on March 27 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7664 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds on April 3

3. Theft

Photo LD7664 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds on April 3 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7665 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre on April 1

4. Burglary

Photo LD7665 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre on April 1 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7666 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds on March 25

5. Theft

Photo LD7666 refers to a theft from a shop in South Leeds on March 25 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7667 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on March 25

6. Theft

Photo LD7667 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on March 25 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsSuspects