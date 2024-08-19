They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Theft Photo LD8670 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Make off without payment Photo LD8671 refers to an incident of making off without payment | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD8672 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD8673 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD8674 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP Photo Sales