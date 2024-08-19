Caught on camera in Leeds: 43 photos from West Yorkshire Police of people wanted for crimes in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

Police have issued dozens of photos of people wanted for crimes reported in Leeds this last week.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8670 refers to a theft from a shop

1. Theft

Photo LD8670 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8671 refers to an incident of making off without payment

2. Make off without payment

Photo LD8671 refers to an incident of making off without payment | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8672 refers to a theft from a shop

3. Theft

Photo LD8672 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8673 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft

Photo LD8673 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8674 refers to a theft from a shop

5. Theft

Photo LD8674 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8675 refers to a theft from a shop

6. Theft

Photo LD8675 refers to a theft from a shop | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds