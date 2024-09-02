Caught on camera in Leeds: 41 photos of people wanted by police for assaults, thefts and burglaries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST
The following 41 photos feature the faces of people wanted for crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and public order offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

