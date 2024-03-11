Caught on camera: 39 pictures issued by police in Leeds of people wanted over crimes committed in the city

West Yorkshire Police has issued pictures of people it wants over a range of crimes committed in Leeds this last week.

By Charles Gray
Published 11th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including thefts, assaults and public order offences.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Photo LD7354 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

1. Theft

Photo LD7354 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre Photo: WYP

Photo LD7355 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD7355 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo LD7356 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds.

3. Make off without payment

Photo LD7356 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds. Photo: WYP

Photo LD7357 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds

4. Make off without payment

Photo LD7357 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo LD7358 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

5. Theft

Photo LD7358 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre Photo: WYP

Photo LD7359 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD7359 refers to a theft from a shop in east Leeds Photo: WYP

