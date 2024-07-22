Caught on camera in Leeds: 34 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes in the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The following photos are people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes reported in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 45 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8470 refers to a theft from a person in south Leeds

1. Theft

Photo LD8470 refers to a theft from a person in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8471 refers to a theft

2. Theft

Photo LD8471 refers to a theft | WYP

Photo LD8473 refers to a burglary in north west Leeds

3. Burglary

Photo LD8473 refers to a burglary in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8474 refers to a serious offence in east Leeds

4. Serious offence

Photo LD8474 refers to a serious offence in east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8476 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8476 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD8477 refers to a theft in south Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD8477 refers to a theft in south Leeds | WYP

