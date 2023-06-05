Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera: 24 CCTV images of people wanted by police in Leeds for burglaries, thefts and assaults

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the pictured people in relation to a variety of crimes committed in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

In the last week (May 30 to June 2) West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of images of people wanted for crimes in Leeds, including burglaries, assaults, thefts and public order offences.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted for crimes committed in Leeds this year

1. Caught on camera

These people are wanted for crimes committed in Leeds this year Photo: WYP

Photo LD5111 refers to a theft in south Leeds on April 22

2. Theft

Photo LD5111 refers to a theft in south Leeds on April 22 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo LD5113 relates to a public order offence in south Leeds on May 14

3. Public order

Photo LD5113 relates to a public order offence in south Leeds on May 14 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5115 refers to a theft from a shop on May 20

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD5115 refers to a theft from a shop on May 20 Photo: WYP

