Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Caught on camera: 22 CCTV images of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes in Leeds

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the people in these CCTV images who are wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST

In the last week (May 23 to May 29) West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of images of people wanted for crimes in Leeds, including public order burglaries, assaults, thefts and public order offences.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted over a variety of crimes in the Leeds area

1. Wanted in Leeds

These people are wanted over a variety of crimes in the Leeds area Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD5055 refers to a theft from a shop in the city centre on May 17

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5055 refers to a theft from a shop in the city centre on May 17 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD5060 refers to a theft from a store in the city centre on May 18

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD5060 refers to a theft from a store in the city centre on May 18 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Photo LD5062 refers to a serious offence in the north west of Leeds on May 19

4. Serious offence

Photo LD5062 refers to a serious offence in the north west of Leeds on May 19 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6