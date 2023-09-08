Police have arrested two men after they were called to Castleford following reports on a man in the river.

At 3.42pm on Thursday (September 7), West Yorkshire Police received a concern for safety report relating to a man in the River Aire just off Wheldon Road in Castleford.

Emergency services attended the location and established that the man had since managed to get out of the water.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Officers have arrested another man for theft, while a third man was arrested for assault.