Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Castleford: Two arrested after emergency services called to water rescue in River Aire

Police have arrested two men after they were called to Castleford following reports on a man in the river.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 3.42pm on Thursday (September 7), West Yorkshire Police received a concern for safety report relating to a man in the River Aire just off Wheldon Road in Castleford.  

Emergency services attended the location and established that the man had since managed to get out of the water. 

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. 

Officers have arrested another man for theft, while a third man was arrested for assault.  

Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.

Related topics:CastlefordEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire Police