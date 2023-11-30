A Leeds thug told his frightened grandmother he’d turn her gas and electricity off if she didn’t give him money for drugs.

Andrew Batty is banned from contacting the elderly woman by a restraining order, but that hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly harassing her.

In his third breach of the order on October 3, the 30-year-old, of William Street in Castleford, asked the woman for cigarettes.

But after she brought them to him, he followed her home. He was given sandwiches and asked to leave, which is when Batty demanded money for drugs.

Andrew Batty, 30, of William Street, Castleford, was given a prison sentence at Leeds Crown Court on November 29 after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order. Photo: James Hardisty.

He kicked her door, swore at her and even threatened to turn her gas and electricity off.

In the days leading up to that incident, he had tried to call her eight times. The victim has previously said she feels “frightened” of her grandson.

Batty was arrested, later pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 29.

Anastasis Tasou, for the defence, said that Batty has struggled with his mental health and has been on the waiting list to see a psychiatrist for years.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “I fail to understand how you can treat someone who you love and presumably respect in this way, but you continue to do so.”