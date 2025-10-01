Castleford stabbing: Man hospitalised with serious injuries after attack by multiple suspects
At 8.44pm last night (Tuesday) police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a stabbing on Leyland Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the victim had been attacked by multiple suspects who had then left the scene.
“A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.”
Officers from Wakefield CID are investigating. Anyone with any information which could assist them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online through the LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250561834
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.