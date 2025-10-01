Castleford stabbing: Man hospitalised with serious injuries after attack by multiple suspects

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
A man has been stabbed after being attacked by a group of males in Castleford.

At 8.44pm last night (Tuesday) police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a stabbing on Leyland Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the victim had been attacked by multiple suspects who had then left the scene.

The attack happened on Leyland Road in Castleford on Tuesday eveningplaceholder image
The attack happened on Leyland Road in Castleford on Tuesday evening | Google

“A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.”

Officers from Wakefield CID are investigating. Anyone with any information which could assist them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online through the LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250561834

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

