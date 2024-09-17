Castleford: Manhunt launched by police after series of shoplifting offences and burglaries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They said that his last known address was in Castleford and it is believed he remains in that area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: “Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Christopher and police are now asking members of the community to support their efforts to locate him.”
Those who believe they may have seen him, or those who have any information about where he may be staying, should contact the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.