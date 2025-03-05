Castleford man wanted by West Yorkshire Police over 'serious sexual offence' reported in Wakefield district
Glen Wilson, aged 39, is sought by officers following a reported offence against a woman in Castleford on December 7, 2024.
A West Yorkshire Police say that they would like to speak to Mr Wilson in connection with the offence and have issued the below photograph of him.
A spokesperson said: “His last known address is in Castleford but at this time attempts to arrest him have been unsuccessful.
“If anyone has any information about his whereabouts or movements, they are asked to contact Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat or 101, quoting crime reference 13240666434.
“Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
“Any immediate sightings of Glen Wilson should be reported on 999.”