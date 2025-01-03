Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Castleford man is wanted by police for making hoax calls to emergency services reporting bomb attacks and shootings.

Police are appealing for information to help locate Jimmy Doran, who is wanted in connection with making hoax phonecalls to emergency services.

A police spokesperson said: “Jimmy, aged 27, and from Castleford, is wanted after a number of hoax calls, including for a bomb and firearms discharge, were made to police, the fire service, and ambulance over a two-day period last month which resulted in emergency service resources being deployed.”

Jimmy Donran, aged 27, and from Castleford, is wanted after making a number of hoax calls, including for a bomb and firearms discharge, to emergency services | West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who has seen Jimmy or who has information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online on the livechat facility and quoting reference 13240661532

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.