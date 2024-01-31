Castleford: Man with stab wounds taken to hospital after being seen injured in Tesco Express
A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds after being spotted injured in multiple locations in Castleford.
Police received a number of reports just before lunchtime on Tuesday (January 30) of an injured man on Whitwood Common Lane in Castleford.
The man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the arm which is not being treated as life threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that they have confirmed that the same man had been seen injured in the Tesco Express on Willowbridge Lane a short time earlier.
Officers are now working to establish where and when the injury had occurred and the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
Anyone with information about the incident which could help police in their enquiries are asked to contact the Wakefield District CID via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 597 of 30 January.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.