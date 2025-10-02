Castleford man banned from Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre after making threats towards security guard

A Castleford man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order for anti-social behaviour after threatening a shopping centre security guard twice.

Terry Dye, aged 45, of Grafton Street, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 26 after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

He was found guilty of making threats towards a security guard on two separate occasions at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

The order prevents Dye from entering Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre and remains in force until midnight of September 25, 2028.

Breach of a CBO is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Insp Glen Costello of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers Castleford, said: “People working in Castleford’s retail sector should be able to go about their daily lives without facing threats and abuse.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders are valuable tools in allowing us to monitor and act against offenders such as Terry Dye.

"Breaches of these orders can result in a prison sentence.

“I’m pleased that the court has taken appropriate action to support our efforts to make Castleford a safer place to live and work.”

Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Everyone should feel safe in their local community.

"We won’t tolerate behaviour that has a negative impact on our communities, so we’re pleased that the court has sent a strong message by granting this Criminal Behaviour Order.

“Enforcement like this is just one part of our approach, working with local partners, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We’ve recently launched the Wakefield City Anti-Social Behaviour Task Force and we’re reviewing the powers available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse, and anti-social gatherings.

“We’re also deploying more enforcement officers on our streets so that people feel safer.

“We’ll continue to use the full extent of the law when we need to.

"Building on our track record in 2024-25 where we successfully applied for 32 criminal behaviour orders.

"We had four Public Spaces Protection Orders in place and issued 164 fixed penalty notices for anti-social and nuisance behaviour.”