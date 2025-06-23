A man has been charged after a child and officer were bitten by a dangerous dog that had to be shot dead in Castleford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 2:20pm on Saturday (June 21) to a report that a child had been bitten by a dog at an address on Middle Oxford Street in Castleford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The child was taken to hospital with puncture wounds to both arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were two dogs at the property and a number of measures were taken, including sedation, in attempts to safely secure them. Enquiries were also made with local vets for assistance, but none were available.

Armed police were called to Middle Oxford Street in Castleford on Saturday afternoon (June 21). | Google

“A dog handler was bitten by one of the dogs, suffering injuries to a finger. Due to the continued aggression shown by one of the dogs, it was despatched by a specially trained firearms officer. The other dog was secured and taken to police kennels.”

Levi Lynch, aged 25, of Hastings Crescent, Castleford, has been charged with the offence of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control causing injury. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 8.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and has been released under investigation.