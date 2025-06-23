Castleford dog attack: Armed police shoot dead dangerous dog after officer and child bitten as man charged
Police were called at 2:20pm on Saturday (June 21) to a report that a child had been bitten by a dog at an address on Middle Oxford Street in Castleford.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The child was taken to hospital with puncture wounds to both arms.
“There were two dogs at the property and a number of measures were taken, including sedation, in attempts to safely secure them. Enquiries were also made with local vets for assistance, but none were available.
“A dog handler was bitten by one of the dogs, suffering injuries to a finger. Due to the continued aggression shown by one of the dogs, it was despatched by a specially trained firearms officer. The other dog was secured and taken to police kennels.”
Levi Lynch, aged 25, of Hastings Crescent, Castleford, has been charged with the offence of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control causing injury. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 8.
A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and has been released under investigation.