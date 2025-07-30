Armed police were deployed after a man was attacked by two dogs in a Wakefield town.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 9.36pm on Sunday (July 27) and told that two dogs were attacking a man on Fulmar Road in Castleford.

A spokesperson said: “Initial reports suggested that the victim had suffered serious arm injuries, so armed officers were deployed to the scene to assist with securing him.

Police were called to Fulmar Road in Castleford on Sunday evening to reports that two dogs were attacking a man. | Google

“The owner attended to secure the dogs in a property and the victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious but not life-threatening.”

Following enquiries, a man and woman were arrested on suspicion of being the owner or person in charge of a dog seriously out of control. The dogs were also seized.

The man and woman have since been bailed pending further enquiries.