Cash taken in knifepoint robbery at Wakefield store

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:33 BST
Armed robbers got away with cash after targeting a city-centre shop minutes after it opened.

It was reported that two males walked into the O2 shop in Wakefield and demanded staff hand over the cash while brandishing a knife.

They were given money and left. Nobody was understood to be injured in the crime.

Two males robbed the O2 shop in Wakefield at knifepoint. | Google Maps

It happened at at 9.15am this morning, Saturday, July 26.

The police were called to the Teall Way store and the area was taped off.

Enquiries are being carried out by Wakefield CID.

