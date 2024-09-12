Cash Converters favour lands Leeds man in court over stolen Nintendo and Nikon camera

A man who agreed to sell items for a friend in Cash Converters has avoided jail after it was found the items were stolen during a burglary.

Connor Pell was found guilty after a trial of handling stolen goods following a recent short trial at Leeds Crown Court. It was heard that the Nintendo DS and games, along with a Nikon camera had been taken during a break-in at a property in Leeds in 2022.

The jury heard that 27-year-old Pell had bumped into an acquaintance outside the shopping centre in Bramley on February 26, 2022, who asked him to sell the items for him in Cash Converters, knowing that Pell had an account.

Pell agreed to sell items in Cash Converters for a friend, but did not check if they were stolen.

He agreed and sold the Nintendo and games for £50 and was given £10 by his friend for his troubles. He later sold the Nikon camera for £80. The true total value of the items were put at around £630.

Pell, of Rossefield Grove, Bramley, maintained throughout that he did not know the items had been stolen. The Crown accepted there was “little planning “ in Pell’s involvement. He has no previous convictions.

A probation report found that Pell had accepted responsibility but admitted he should have inquired where the goods came from. The probation officer said that unemployed Pell “wished he could go back and have no involvement whatsoever”.

The judge, Recorder Angharad Davies told Pell: “You regret what you did and I understand your are remorseful. You wish you could go back and do something differently.”

She gave him a 12-month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work.