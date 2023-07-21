Western Area Roads Policing are appealing for a Peugeot driver to come forward who may have information about a serious collision between a cyclist and another car on Caroline Street, Shipley at about 6.45PM on Monday July 10.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to a driver of a black Peugeot 206/207 which was driving in the opposite direction to the cyclist involved in the incident and that may have witnessed the rider coming towards them.

The collision took place near the junction of Exhibition Road after the cyclist collided with the door of a white Dacia car.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured in the collision and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The Dacia driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries when they arrived.

Police are looking for a driver who may have witnessed a serious collision between a cyclist and a car in Shipley. Photo by Google