Carl Chadwick killed Sarah Keith in a drink and drug-fuelled attack moments after the couple had sex.

A court heard Chadwick carried out the killing as revenge as he believed she had cheated on him while he was serving a prison sentence.

Hours after the murder at the flat on Broadway, Horsforth, Chadwick walked into Elland Road police station and confessed to what he had done.Leeds Crown Court heard the couple had been in a relationship which was "marred by violence" since 2017.

Carl Chadwick has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Keith.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Chadwick has a long-standing history of drug and alcohol misuse and became convinced that Ms Keith had been unfaithful to him.

The prosecutor said: "On this basis, he developed a settled intention to kill her, thinking about it, on his own account, 'several times a week.'

"Sarah was, of course, oblivious to this and their relationship continued."

The murder took place after the couple had been out drinking at the Horsforth Hotel pub on April 12 this year.

Carl Chadwick

They remained there all afternoon and evening, and continued drinking at a friend’s house after closing time.

They returned to Sarah’s flat at about 1am the next morning.

Mr Sharp said the couple were both well in drink by that time and Chadwick had taken cocaine.

He said: "Once home, and after the defendant had viewed some pornographic material on his phone, the defendant instigated sexual intercourse with Sarah."

Sarah Keith

The court heard they moved from the bedroom to the living room where Chadwick put a duvet down on the floor.

Mr Sharp continued: "As they made this move the defendant took her dressing gown cord and hid it behind his back, saying to himself 'I’m going

to do this', i.e. kill her.

"He positioned himself so he was behind Sarah, in a position where she could not see what he was about to do."

The fatal attack took place after they had sex.

Mr Sharp said: "As Sarah got up – she did not have good balance and the defendant was aware of this – he quickly put the cord around her neck and began strangling

her.

"The absence of defensive injuries on her shows that she was taken completely off her guard and was unable to put up any resistance.

"He decided to ensure her death by getting a knife from the kitchen and stabbing her to the heart five times.

"The condition of the body post mortem indicated that she was still alive when he did this."

Once Chadwick was sure Sarah was dead he covered her body up with a curtain and watched more pornography.

He then looked up train times from Leeds to Blackpool, took more cocaine, and then watched TV before going to sleep.

In the morning he got up, took out Sarah’s SIM card from her phone and destroyed it.

Mr Sharp said Chadwick formed the intention of running away to Blackpool.

He said: "However, after some aimless wandering around the centre of Leeds, he then handed himself in at Elland Road shortly after 3pm.

"He made comprehensive admissions to desk staff and later in formal interview.

"The police went to the flat and their observations confirmed the accuracy of his admissions."

Chadwick has pleaded guilty to murder but denies that there is a sexual motive to the killing.

A hearing is taking place at the court ahead of sentencing.

The prosecution and Chadwick's lawyers are in disagreement over whether the murder involved "sexual intent".

The minimum sentence Chadwick could be ordered to serve in custody could vary between 15 and 30 years depending on the outcome of the hearing.

Chadwick gave evidence before the court this morning.

He said: "I am really sorry for what happened.

"I did love Sarah no matter what people heard or see in this court.

"She did a lot for me and so did her family.

"I just want to express that I am deeply sorry for what I have done."

During questioning from his barrister, Mark McKone QC, Chadwick said he had stopped taking his medication for mental health problems around the time of the killing.

He said he was a regular cocaine user and described himself as an alcoholic.

Chadwick said he been drinking Stella throughout the day since getting up on the morning of April 12.

The defendant said he had six or seven pints and also bought a double whisky every time he went to the bar at the pub.

Chadwick said he then bought more alcohol from a shop after the pub closed and they carried on drinking at a friend's home before returning to Ms Keith's flat.

He told the court he had not formed an intention to kill his partner during the evening and could not explain why he carried out the murder.

Mr McKone asked Chadwick: "During the sexual intercourse, had you formed an intention to kill Sarah."

Chadwick replied: "No."

Mr McKone then asked: "What had been going through your mind?"

Chadwick replied: "I still can't explain what happened to this day.

"I can't explain it. I wish there was an explanation. I do not know.

The barrister then asked: "Did you get any sexual gratification from using the cord?"

Chadwick said: "No, definitely not, 100 per cent."

The defendant added: "There must have been a time when I wanted to kill her. I just don't understand."

During cross-examination, Mr Sharp said: "You thought she had cheated on you, is that right?"

Chadwick replied: "Yes."

Mr Sharp then asked: "You thought that when you had last been in prison Sarah had cheated on you, is that correct?"

He replied: "That is correct."

The prosecutor then asked: "You did not like that did you?. You wanted to have your revenge."

Chadwick replied: "No"