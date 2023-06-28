Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Cardigan Road closure: Bomb squad called to Leeds address under renovation after 'suspicious item' found

The bomb squad has been called to an address in Leeds after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Cardigan Road, Leeds, this morning following the discovery of an item thought to be suspicious by people working on the renovation of the property.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “The road was cordoned off while EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) were consulted.

"The item was identified as being a battery. The report was received at 9:53am today.”

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Cardigan Road, Leeds, this morning. Picture: GoogleWest Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Cardigan Road, Leeds, this morning. Picture: Google
West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Cardigan Road, Leeds, this morning. Picture: Google