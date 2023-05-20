Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Cardigan Fields Leeds: 16-year-old boy arrested after climbing onto roof of building in leisure park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of a building in a Leeds leisure park.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th May 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Cardigan Fields leisure park, in Kirkstall Road, at 5.13pm on Thursday – following reports of a youth on the roof of a building. The 16-year-old boy was brought down from the roof a short time later.

He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and given a community resolution.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.13pm on Thursday, police were called to a youth on the roof of a building at Cardigan Fields leisure park, in Kirkstall Road. The 16-year-old male was brought to safety a short time later and arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He was subsequently given a community resolution in relation to the incident.”

The incident happened in Cardigan Fields leisure park, Leeds (Photo: Google)