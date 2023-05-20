Police were called to Cardigan Fields leisure park, in Kirkstall Road , at 5.13pm on Thursday – following reports of a youth on the roof of a building. The 16-year-old boy was brought down from the roof a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.13pm on Thursday, police were called to a youth on the roof of a building at Cardigan Fields leisure park, in Kirkstall Road. The 16-year-old male was brought to safety a short time later and arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He was subsequently given a community resolution in relation to the incident.”