Carden Place shooting: Man arrested in Leeds after car on cul-de-sac damaged by 'firearms discharge'
A man has been arrested after a car was shot at in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A report was received by West Yorkshire Police yesterday (Wednesday) of a damaged vehicle on Carden Place, Leeds.
Officers attended and confirmed that the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.
After further enquiries were made a man was arrested.
Police have said that he currently remains in custody.