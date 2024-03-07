Carden Place shooting: Man arrested in Leeds after car on cul-de-sac damaged by 'firearms discharge'

A man has been arrested after a car was shot at in Leeds.
A report was received by West Yorkshire Police yesterday (Wednesday) of a damaged vehicle on Carden Place, Leeds.

Officers attended and confirmed that the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.

After further enquiries were made a man was arrested.

Police have said that he currently remains in custody.

