The 21-year-old victim was found injured in Carden Avenue, Halton, at about 10.30pm yesterday. He was near the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place when he was approached from behind by two suspects on an electric bike, who were wearing balaclavas.

The man was stabbed in the back of the leg and had a gold chain stolen from him. He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the attack and are working to identify those responsible.

Carden Avenue, Halton, where a 21-year-old man was stabbed during a street robbery (Photo by Google)

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in a street robbery in east Leeds last night. At 10.43pm yesterday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a man found injured in Carden Avenue, Halton.

“Officers attended and the victim, a 21-year-old man, had received a serious stab wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

“He had been near to the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place when he was approached from behind by two suspects wearing balaclavas on an electric bike. He was stabbed in the back of the leg and had a gold chain stolen from him. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible.”

