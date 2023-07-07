Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Carden Avenue Leeds stabbing: Man stabbed and robbed of gold chain by two masked suspects on an e-bike

A man has been stabbed and seriously injured in a street robbery in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST

The 21-year-old victim was found injured in Carden Avenue, Halton, at about 10.30pm yesterday. He was near the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place when he was approached from behind by two suspects on an electric bike, who were wearing balaclavas.

The man was stabbed in the back of the leg and had a gold chain stolen from him. He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the attack and are working to identify those responsible.

Carden Avenue, Halton, where a 21-year-old man was stabbed during a street robbery (Photo by Google)

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in a street robbery in east Leeds last night. At 10.43pm yesterday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a man found injured in Carden Avenue, Halton.

“Officers attended and the victim, a 21-year-old man, had received a serious stab wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

“He had been near to the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place when he was approached from behind by two suspects wearing balaclavas on an electric bike. He was stabbed in the back of the leg and had a gold chain stolen from him. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230376804 or online via the live chat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.