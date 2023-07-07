Carden Avenue Leeds stabbing: Man stabbed and robbed of gold chain by two masked suspects on an e-bike
The 21-year-old victim was found injured in Carden Avenue, Halton, at about 10.30pm yesterday. He was near the junction of Carden Avenue and Tranter Place when he was approached from behind by two suspects on an electric bike, who were wearing balaclavas.
The man was stabbed in the back of the leg and had a gold chain stolen from him. He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the attack and are working to identify those responsible.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230376804 or online via the live chat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.