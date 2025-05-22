A car-wash worker was forced to run for his life while being attacked with a machete and a metal pipe over a dispute involving the sale of a vehicle.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had been working at the site on Waldorf Way in Wakefield when two men arrived and launched their sickening assault, swinging repeatedly at him with the weapons.

Machete-carrying Baban Mahmoud was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week while his accomplice remains at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, Mahmoud admitted GBH with intent and having a bladed article in public.

Mahmoud (inset) was jailed for the savage machete attack at the car wash on Waldorf Way in Wakefield. | WYP / Google Maps

Mahmoud and the second man had been at the car wash on March 11 and threatened the victim, telling him: “We are you going to cut your head off.”

They left but returned the next day shortly after 11.30am.

They got out of the vehicle and ran towards the man with Mahmoud carrying the machete and the other male armed with the section of pipe.

Both beginning to swing at him, he tried to run, but they attempted to pull him to the ground. He was able to escape and fled into the forecourt of the Hyundai dealership garage opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PUrsuing him, they ignored the CCTV cameras and continued their attack, but eventually relented and went back to the car wash.

The CCTV from the dealership was played to the court showing them swiping at the man with full force.

The victim suffered three 8cm-long lacerations to his head that required stitches, along with wounds to his arms.

Mahmoud, 27, has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Anastasis Tasou said that Mahmoud had entered guilty pleas despite the victim asking for the charges to be dropped, saying he had forgiven both men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Mahmoud had fled Iraq because of violence he had experienced.

He added: “It was an incredibly stupid thing to do, arising from something fairly innocuous.”

Mr Tasou said Mahmoud, of Walkergate, Pontefract, had bought the car for £1,100, but wanted his money back and added: “He acted in a way which was completely disproportionate to the grievance he had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Ella Anderson told him: “This was a very serious attack. There was simply no excuse for your behaviour.”

Referring to the victim’s letter which called for all charges to be dropped, Recorder Anderson said: “I accept your guilty plea after that, it shows a level of acceptance and remorse on your part.”

She jailed him for 40 months.

Have you seen this suspect from the attack in March? | WYP / NW

Meanwhile, the second suspect from the attacks has still not been traced. A police appeal to find him remains active.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250140227.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.