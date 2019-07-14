Car thrown onto roof after crash in South Leeds

A car was thrown onto its roof after a crash in South Leeds.

The accident happened on Barley Road in Tingley.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the shocking photograph on Saturday, July 13 at about 7.45pm.

They warned that "speed kills" and said it was fortunate no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Twitter, the team said: "Road traffic collision occurred whereby driver fortunately only sustained none-life-threatening injuries. Speed kills."

